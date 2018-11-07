HBO Documentary ‘Say Her Name: The Life & Death of Sandra Bland’ Reveals New Details With Filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
-
Sandra Lee’s New Documentary ‘RX: Early Detection, A Cancer Journey’
-
Filmmaker Karen Edwards Talks New HBO Documentary, Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram
-
Judge Orders Robert Durst to Stand Trial for 2000 Slaying of His Best Friend in Her Benedict Canyon Home
-
Robert Durst to Appear in Court for Preliminary Hearing Monday
-
Man Attempting to Board International Flight Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Girlfriend, Leaving Body in Anaheim Dumpster: Police
-
-
‘He Didn’t See Us’: Survivors Tell Harrowing Details of Massacre Inside Pittsburgh Synagogue
-
Trump Aims to Defy Constitution With Executive Order Ending Birthright Citizenship
-
Man Given 2 Life Sentences After Fatally Shooting 2 People at Chino Mobile Home Park
-
Neighbors Rescue Sleeping Baby After Tree Falls on North Carolina Home
-
22-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Possibility of Parole for Deadly Shooting, Robbery in Montrose
-
-
Mac Miller Died of Accidental Overdose Due to Combination of Drugs and Alcohol
-
Colorado Man Will Be Spared Death Penalty After Pleading Guilty to Killing Pregnant Wife, 2 Daughters
-
FBI Analyzing Pipe Bombs Packed With Glass Shards Sent to Obama, Clinton, Soros, Holder, Brennan and Rep. Waters