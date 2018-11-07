× Hikers Find Body Inside Car That Fell Hundreds of Feet Off Hillside Road in Castaic Area

A body was found Wednesday afternoon inside a car that went off the side of a road in Castaic Canyons, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

A man and his son were out hiking in the area when they encountered the vehicle in the area of Ridge Route Road north of Lake Hughes Road, the log stated. They reported the grim discovery just after 4 p.m.

The wrecked dark grey Volkswagen could be seen down the hillside below the two-lane roadway, Sky5 aerial video showed.

It ended up roughly 300 feet off the side of the mountain, according to CHP.

Several CHP and Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicles, as well as an ambulance, could be seen parked on the side of the road.

It was unclear when the crash took place.

Authorities did not release the name, age or gender of the deceased individual.

No additional information was immediately released.