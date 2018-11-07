× Homicide Detectives Investigating Woman’s Death in Lancaster; Suspect in Custody

A man was in custody as detectives investigate the killing of a woman found dead in a residential area of Lancaster on Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities originally responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 44200 block of 23rd Street West around 2:10 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies found the woman with blunt force trauma injuries to her upper torso. Someone was present to direct officials to her body, but the Sheriff’s Department did not provide details on their relation to the victim.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officials did not specify whether the woman was found inside a residence, but the crime scene is in a subdivision consisting of mostly two-story homes.

A suspect was detained at the scene without incident and later taken to the local sheriff’s station for questioning. A weapon was also recovered, deputies said.

Police have not named the person in custody, describing him only as a white man. No details have been released about the victim’s identity, either.

Authorities were not releasing further information on the case Wednesday, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.