LAPD Seeks to ID Battery Suspect Targeting Orthodox Jewish Women in Valley Glen

Investigators released suspect photos Wednesday as they work to identify a man who has allegedly accosted at least three Orthodox Jewish women and pulled off their wigs in the Valley Glen over the past few months.

The attacks that began Sept. 19 — which was the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur — are being investigated as hate crimes, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

In the first incident, an 80-year-old woman was walking on Bellaire Avenue from Burbank Boulevard when she noticed a man following her. When she reached Chandler Boulevard, about five blocks south, the man approached her and grabbed the wig off her head, officials said.

The suspect smiled and handed it back to her, remaining silent throughout the exchange before calmly walking away, according to LAPD.

Later that day, the same man approached a 36-year-old woman, again near the corner of Bellaire Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. This time, he came up from behind but was unsuccessful in his attempts to remove the victim’s wig, detectives said.

Then on Tuesday afternoon, the suspect targeted a 58-year-old woman who was loading music equipment into car in the area of Laurel Canyon and Burbank boulevards.

After ripping off her wig, investigators say he sarcastically told her, “Oh, I’m sorry.” He then allegedly threw her hairpiece on the ground before walking away.

Orthodox Jewish women often wear wigs, scarfs or hats because covering their hair is part of their religion, seen as a symbol of modesty.

All three women live near where they were battered, police said.

Detectives believe they were targeted because of their religious beliefs.

LAPD described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Dan Fournier at 818-754-8451, or reach out to the department’s 24-hour tip line at 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.