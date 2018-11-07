× Maywood Mayor Sentenced to Probation in Animal Cruelty Case

The mayor of Maywood was ordered to complete 12 months of summary probation and 24 animal care classes on Wednesday after being convicted of charges related to the death of his pit bull mix, prosecutors said.

Ramon Medina Mojarro, 59, was also sentenced to five days of community labor, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was previously found guilty of one misdemeanor count each of cruelty to an animal and failure to care for an animal on Aug. 21.

The mayor was charged after his dog, named Hershey, was taken to an animal shelter in Downey and had to be euthanized in February 2015.

The pooch had been suffering from a chronic illness for quite some time but had not been given veterinary care. Hershey had severe muscle wasting and couldn’t walk or eat at the time of his death, prosecutors said.

Evidence presented at trial indicated the dog was kept at Mojarro’s auto shop, the DA’s office said.

But in a motion filed in L.A. Superior Court requesting a dismissal of his conviction, Mojarro claimed he didn’t own the dog and accused prosecutors or targeting him because of his ethnicity, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Since he announced his candidacy in 2015, Mr. Medina has been the subject of a relentless harassment campaign by Los Angeles County authorities, all with the common theme of disparaging the good name of a Mexican American mayor on the brink of realizing his personal American Dream,” the motion stated.

The case was investigated by the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control.