Nearly 1 Million Ballots Remain Uncounted in L.A. County

The election may be over, but officials say nearly a million ballots have yet to be counted in Los Angeles County, leaving the outcome of one tight race up in the air.

Of the estimated 984,000 outstanding ballots, almost 60% are vote-by-mail ballots collected at the polls or postmarked on or before election day, and nearly 40% are provisional ballots, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The agency will continue to log vote-by-mail ballots postmarked appropriately through Friday.

A tiny percentage of outstanding ballots include conditional and miscellaneous ballots. About 4,000 people in Los Angeles County cast ballots under the Conditional Voter Registration program, which allows residents who missed the voter registration deadline to vote. About 8,000 more ballots are in the miscellaneous category, which include those that have write-ins, are damaged, need to be remade or require further review.

