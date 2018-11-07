Coinciding with the debut of her first children’s book, Juno Valentine and the Magical Shoes, fashion influencer Eva Chen has partnered with children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack, on a collection of clothing and accessories inspired by the charmed story and dynamic characters. Eva joined us live with a preview of the collection. Launching in November, the Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection brings to life the book’s main character, Juno Valentine, who is on an epic adventure through time as she searches for her lost shoes. Each time she steps into a new pair of shoes, belonging to various female icons from Frida Kahlo and Cleopatra to Serena Williams, Juno is transported to a new world and learns a valuable lesson about herself. The collection is available at the Grove in Los Angeles and online.
New Fashion Collection By Janie and Jack
