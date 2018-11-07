Several People Rescued After Multivehicle Crash on 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Sherman Oaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters rescued multiple people who became trapped after a four-vehicle crash on a 405 Freeway off-ramp in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The collision took place around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Greenleaf Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

A total of six patients were treated at the scene, including three who had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Two people were transported with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, and a third was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the alert stated.

Three others were evaluated at the scene but declined transport.

About 45 minutes after the crash was reported, three vehicles could still be seen on the ramp, including one that appeared to be packed to the brim with various items that spilled out onto the roadway, Sky5 aerial video showed.

A SigAlert was issued, and the 405 off-ramp was expected to be shut down for about an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

The crash snarled traffic on an already busy stretch of Sepulveda that is adjacent to the heavily traveled 405 and 101 interchange. Fire officials warned traffic would be impacted in the area for an "extended duration."

It was unclear what caused the crash. No additional information was immediately released.