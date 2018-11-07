Sgt. Doug Turner is the event director for the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair, which will be held from at the Long Beach Convention Center on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He discussed the event with KTLA's 5 Live on Nov. 7, 2018. Click here for more info.
Sgt. Doug Turner Discusses Recruitment Event for Veterans in Long Beach
