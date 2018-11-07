× Suspect in Shootout at Silver Lake Trader Joe’s to Represent Himself in Murder Case

The man accused of holding customers hostage inside a Trader Joe’s this summer will be allowed to represent himself on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Gene Evin Atkins, who is accused of engaging in a gun battle with Los Angeles police that ended with the shooting death of a Trader Joe’s manager, faces 51 criminal counts, including murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and kidnapping.

Atkins, 28, made the request during a court hearing after interrupting his court-appointed attorney to address Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gustavo N. Sztraicher.

“Your honor, I would like to fire my attorney,” he said. “I would like to go pro per.”

