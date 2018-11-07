Trump Spars With Reporters During Post-Midterms News Conference, Calls CNN Reporter ‘Enemy of the People’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling another he's a "rude, terrible" person.

He told yet another reporter he's "not a fan of yours, either."

The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.

Trump was also pressed on why his campaign aired an ad featuring a Mexican immigrant convicted of killing American police officers and linking the man's actions to the caravan.

Several television networks pulled the ad after airing it or declined to air it at all.

"When you report fake news, you are the enemy of the people," he told CNN's Jim Acosta when the reporter took issue with the president's characterization of the migrant caravan.

"I consider it an invasion, you and I have a difference in opinion," the president said, repeatedly interrupting the reporter.

When Acosta brought up the Trump administration's ad, Trump said the information in the commercial, which some deemed racist, is fact. The president asked Acosta, "did you think they were actors?" the president asked. "They didn't come from Hollywood."

Acosta then pointed out the caravan is hundreds of miles away.

"I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN. If you did it well, your ratings would be much better," Trump said.

The president then cut off the reporter as a staffer tried to take the mic away.

"That's enough," he said.

"CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person," the president told Acosta.

CNN responded to the incident saying the president's "attacks on the press have gone too far."

"They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American. While President Trump has made it clear he does not respect a free press, he has a sworn obligation to protect it. A free press is vital to democracy, and we stand behind Jim Acosta and his fellow journalists everywhere," the statement continued.