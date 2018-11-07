Veterans Day 2018: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Culver City to begin a series of reports honoring veterans as Veterans Day approaches Sunday, November 11th, 2018.

Today, we learn about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ work to build homes for veterans. The nonprofit organization also has its “Habitat for Heroes” program which has been in operation since 2010. The program provides 25 local low income veterans with home repairs and supports veteran homeownership opportunities.

