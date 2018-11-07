× Prop 11: Californians Vote to Require Ambulance Crews to Stay on Call Through Breaks

Proposition 11, which would require ambulance crews to be on call through their rest and meal breaks, was approved by voters on Tuesday.

Supporters have argued that mandatory rest breaks will unfairly raise costs for the industry and possibly lead to cutbacks in available ambulances in some communities. Opponents, led by labor unions representing the workers, argue the crews are tired and overworked, making them less effective in the event of an emergency.

