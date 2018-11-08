× 16 Pepperdine Students Were at Borderline During Shooting; 1 Is Unaccounted for, University Says

In a statement posted to the school’s emergency information website, Pepperdine University confirmed that 16 students were at the Borderline Bar & Grill during the mass shooting Wednesday night that left a Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant and at least 11 others dead.

Two students were treated and released from a hospital and one student “remains unaccounted for,” according to information posted online.

“We continue to pray for the victims and their families, and all of us at Pepperdine are committed to assisting our community through this tragedy in every way possible,” according to the statement.

A prayer vigil was scheduled for noon on campus.

