Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims: 4 ID’d as Process of Notifying Families Gets Underway

The mayor of Thousand Oaks, California, says next-of-kin notifications are being prepared about the people who were killed and injured at the mass shooting inside a bar in the city.

Mayor Andrew Fox says it is going to be a “very difficult day for many people.”

Twelve people were shot and killed late Wednesday by the gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was holding a weekly country music dance night for college students.

A Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant who responded to the shooting has been identified as among the dead. The names of the other 11 people who were slain have not been made public.

The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long. He also was found dead and is believed to have killed himself.

Known victims:

Sgt. Ron Helus

Helus, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, was among the first officers through the door at the Borderline. He was shot several times as he tried to stop the rampaging gunman.

“He went in to save lives, to save other people,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

Helus succumbed to his wounds at a hospital, police said. He is survived by his wife and son.

Cody Coffman

Coffman was identified as a victim of the shooting by his father Thursday morning.

Jason Coffman remembers saying “good bye” to his 22-year-old son, who went to the bar every Wednesday for its “College Country Night.”

As he spoke to reporters about his son’s death, Jason Coffman expressed his distress at the pain that would be felt by other families in the coming hours as more victims are identified.

Justin Meek

Meek, 23, was identified by Cal Lutheran University as being among those killed in the shooting.

“Meek heroically saved lives in the incident,” a university statement said of the recent graduate.

Alaina Housley

Housley, 18, was a freshman at Pepperdine University. She was the niece of “Sister Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley.

“Our hearts are broken,” the family said in a statement. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.