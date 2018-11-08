Watch Live: KTLA’s Coverage of the Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting
About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

Posted 12:00 PM, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 08:12AM, November 8, 2018

Welcome to “California Cooking,” with new episodes released every Friday.

On this companion podcast to the “California Cooking” television program, KTLA Morning News Anchor Jessica Holmes brings listeners into the kitchen as she shares her passion for food and love for cooking.

Jessica will take listeners on a culinary adventure around L.A., visiting some of the city’s best restaurants, hidden foodie gems, and exclusive access into the kitchen with celebrity chefs.

Read Jessica’s full bio here.
Listen to “California Cooking” here.
Subscribe via iTunes here.