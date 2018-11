Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members were frantically waiting to hear news about loved ones after a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar Wednesday night.

A reunification center has been set up at the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 E. Janss Rd in Thousand Oaks. Those hoping to contact loved ones can also call. 805-465-6650.

