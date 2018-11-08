Health Provider Opens Toll-Free Counseling Line to Anyone Impacted by Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting

Magellan Health, Inc. announced it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for any individuals affected by the shooting that occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential counseling services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential counseling services and other resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it, resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations with children who may be following the news in the media. These resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of grief, guilt, fear, sadness, anger and depression related to these kinds of incidents.

Tip sheets with resources specific to coping with grief and recovery from traumatic events can be found on Magellan Health’s website.