How to Help Victims of Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting

Thousand Oaks Mayor Andrew Fox said blood donations are needed after several people were killed and wounded in a mass shooting at a bar in the city Wednesday night.

"We do need blood donations," Mayor Andrew Fox said, saying it's "urgent" as local hospitals continue treating the wounded.

Twelve people were killed, including Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus during the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Authorities believe the suspected gunman, Ian David Long, fatally shot himself.

Here's how to help victims:

Blood drive:

La Reina High School, 106 W Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks. Walk ins are welcome.

A donation site is also open at Best Western/Thousand Oaks Inn at 75 West Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. It's important to register online before going to any location to donate. PLEASE visit and register at http://www.vitalant.org for information regarding where you may go to donate blood Thursday and Friday.

Ventura County Community Foundation donations:

The foundation is accepting donations for victims.

"While the horror washes over all of us, many of you from around the region and around the country are leaping into action to support the victims, families and organizations providing first and second line support," the website reads.

Thank you for your care and concern. Please direct all donations to https://t.co/d6UVLmDyBh to ensure that they go directly to the families. — City of ThousandOaks (@CityofTO) November 8, 2018