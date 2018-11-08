Los Angeles Rams Horrified by Deadly Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting Near Team Training Complex

The Los Angeles Rams are reacting with horror and sadness after a mass shooting occurred near their training complex.

The Rams train in Thousand Oaks about five miles north of the Borderline Bar and Grill, where Marine combat veteran Ian David Long opened fire Wednesday night. He killed 12 people on college night at the country music bar before apparently killing himself.

The Rams currently believe no one connected to their organization was at the bar, but coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips both described a somber mood in the Rams’ locker room Thursday before practice.

The team will hold a moment of silence before its home game against Seattle on Sunday, and the Rams may organize additional tributes to the victims, McVay said.

The Rams built their training complex in 2016 on a corner of the campus of Cal Lutheran University, which had students at the bar during the shooting.

The Rams’ separate corporate offices also are a few miles away in Agoura Hills. Most of the team’s players and employees live in the suburban Ventura County suburbs one hour northwest of downtown Los Angeles.