Sergeant Killed in Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting Honored During Procession

A Ventura County sergeant killed while responding to a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar was honored during a procession Thursday morning.

Sgt. Ron Helus was one of 13 people, including the gunman, who died in a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Helus’ body was transported via motorcade from Los Robles Hospital to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed streets and overpasses lined with people, some waving American flags, in honor of Helus.

At one point, a firetruck could be seen parked on an overpass with crew members standing on top and saluting as the procession passed on the freeway below.

Helus was the first responder to the mass shooting and was immediately struck by gunfire, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

The 29-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office leaves behind a wife and a son.

Dean said he told Helus’ wife “he died a hero because he went in to save lives.”