Sheriff’s Sergeant Killed in Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting Called Wife Before Rushing Into Borderline Bar

Right before Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus rushed into the Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday night to respond to reports of a mass shooting, he called his wife.

“He said, ‘hon, I got to go, I love you. I gotta go on a call,’” Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

Helus was one of the first two law enforcement officers to arrive shortly after 11:20 p.m. About four minutes after arriving on the scene and after hearing shots fired inside, he went through the front door and was hit multiple times, Dean said.

A California Highway Patrol officer who arrived with the sergeant stepped back to secure the perimeter until additional units arrived, then pulled Helus out of the line of fire, Dean said. Helus died later at Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

