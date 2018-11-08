Niece of ‘Sister Sister’ Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley Among Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting Victims

Watch Live: KTLA’s Coverage of the Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting
Posted 11:25 AM, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:29PM, November 8, 2018

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 15: Tamera Mowry-Housley attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Sister Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband say their 18-year-old niece was among those killed in the Southern California mass shooting.

The actress and her husband Adam Housely confirmed Thursday that Alaina Housely was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in the city of Thousand Oaks.

They say their “hearts are broken” and say they are “devastated that her life was cut short in this manner.”

They called Alaina Housely “an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her.”

A suitemate of Housely at Pepperdine University said on Twitter earlier Thursday that Housely was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and had not returned.

Adam Housley is a former Fox News correspondent.

