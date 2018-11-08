Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on 210 Freeway in Upland; No Reported Injuries

The passengers of a small plane that made an emergency landing on the 210 Freeway in Upland Thursday afternoon emerged from the incident unscathed, authorities said. There were no other injuries reported.

Crews responded to the scene near Mountain and Euclid avenues around 3:45 p.m.

The San Bernardino County Fire District said the aircraft’s occupants got out without injuries. The agency did not specify how many people were inside.

The plane ended up on the right shoulder of the westbound side of the 210, images tweeted by Upland police Chief Darren Goodman show.

Authorities provided no further details.

This small plane made an emergency landing on the 210fwy west of Euclid. Miraculously, nobody was injured. pic.twitter.com/AbJ99JZ7wd — Chief Darren Goodman (@UplandPD_Chief) November 9, 2018

Upland(Update/Final): ME164 on scene. Small aircraft on the freeway into the embankment. All occupants out; no injuries. Can handle with units on scene. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 8, 2018