Suspect Shot by Police at End of Pursuit in Gardena

Gardena police shot and wounded a man Thursday afternoon at the end of a pursuit in a stolen or carjacked car, authorities said.

Gardena Police Department officers responded just before 1 p.m. to a report of a traffic collision and possible auto theft or carjacking at 161st Street and Vermont Avenue, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Witnesses told police the suspect may have a handgun, he said. Officers soon spotted the car in the area of 147th Street and Budlong Avenue.

The suspect led police on a chase to Mariposa Avenue, just south of 135th Street, Crowder said.

“The suspect exited the vehicle and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” he said.

No details regarding what prompted police to open fire was available.

The wounded suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized in stable condition with a single gunshot wound to his “upper torso,” Crowder said. His identity was not released.

“No firearm has been recovered at the scene, however, the stolen vehicle has not been searched at this time,” Crowder said.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau are spearheading the investigation. Anyone with information can reach the bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.