Thousand Oaks Shooter ID’d as 28-Year-Old Marine Veteran Who ‘Had Issues’

A man suspected of using a handgun to kill 12 people Wednesday night at a Thousand Oaks bar has been identified as Ian David Long.

The 28-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran, who lived in Newbury Park, was identified by Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean during a news conference Thursday morning. He was a former Cal State University Northridge student who last attended in 2016, the school said in a statement.

An official told the Associated Press the gunman deployed some type of smoke device when he opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill.

The gun used by Long was a .45-caliber Glock 21 designed in California to hold 10 rounds plus one in the chamber. Long’s weapon had an extended magazine capable of holding extra rounds, but it was unclear how many were in the gun at the time of the shooting, Dean said.

The Sheriff’s Office had been in contact with Long several times over the past few years, Dean said.

In 2015, Long was the apparent battery victim during an incident at another local bar. Dean also said that authorities were called to Long’s home in April regarding a disturbance.

Long was acting “irate and irrationally” during that incident, said Dean, who called Wednesday’s shooting “tragic and senseless.”

Dean said it was possible that Long had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, although that had not been confirmed. “He obviously had some sort of issues,” Dean said.

Law enforcement officials were standing outside a home believed to be Long’s place of residence as they waited for search warrants to go in.

Neighbor Tom Hanson said the veteran had served a tour in Afghanistan and had been struggling since returning to his mother’s home.

Hanson also believes Long had post-traumatic stress disorder and said others in the tight-knit community of Newbury Park “knew he had issues.”

Authorities and witnesses said the gunman wore dark clothing and didn’t say anything as he fired inside the bar. Hundreds of people fled, some breaking windows and jumping out of second-floor windows to escape.

Long was later found dead inside the club. Investigators believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.