× Trump Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Show Respect for Thousands Oaks Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump has ordered that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff in respect for the victims of the shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

Trump ordered the flag be flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday at the White House and on all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and aboard all U.S. naval vessels.

He also directed the flag to be flown at half-staff at all U.S. embassies and military bases and naval stations abroad.

Authorities say a hooded gunman dressed in all black opened fire Wednesday night at the Southern California bar, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in terror.