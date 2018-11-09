30-Acre Brush Fire in Griffith Park 60 Percent Contained; Firefighter Hospitalized, Some L.A. Zoo Animals Evacuated

One firefighter was hospitalized as crews worked in Griffith Park on Friday morning to contain a 30-acre brush fire that prompted the evacuation of some animals from the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury in a lower extremity, according to the department.

As of 2:00 p.m., the fire had burned 30 acres and was at 60 percent containment, LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert.

Crews will be work through Friday night to address all hot spots. No structures have been damaged and no other injuries were reported.

Earlier in the day, staff at the zoo evacuated bird show animals and some smaller primates, according to the zoo’s Twitter feed.

“We turned on sprinklers & began hosing the hillside. It doesn’t appear the smoke is causing issues for animals but staff is monitoring conditions,” the zoo added.

The fire was first reported about 7 a.m. behind the zoo, LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert. It quickly grew to 2 acres, and by 9:30 a.m., it had charred 30 acres, according to the department.

The blaze was in a remote area covered in “heavy brush with steep and very difficult terrain to navigate,” according to an LAFD alert.

Zoo staff were also “hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas,” according to a tweet.

The zoo remained closed to the public for the day. Also, freeway off-ramps at Riverside Drive, Crystal Springs Drive, and Zoo Drive were closed, the zoo tweeted.

More than 127 firefighters were in involved in the effort. No structures were immediately threatened, according to LAFD.