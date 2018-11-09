California Cooking Podcast: Salt & Straw With Co-Founder Kim Malek

In the debut episode of the “California Cooking” podcast, Jessica Holmes visits with Kim Malek, co-founder of Oregon-based artisanal ice cream brand Salt & Straw.

Salt and Straw is known for its unique, unexpected and flavorful combinations, like avocado & Oaxacan chocolate fudge and bone marrow & smoked cherries, in addition to classics such as sea salt with caramel ribbon and chocolate gooey brownie. The creations are so tasty and popular that the ice cream shop has developed somewhat of a cult-like following.

Jessica Holmes goes behind the brand with Co-founder and CEO Kim Malek, who discusses the humble beginnings of her business, how she left a six-figure job for U2 lead singer Bono to follow her passion, and reveals her favorite Salt and Straw flavor.

