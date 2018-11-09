Ex-Lakewood High School Teacher Convicted of Sexual Abuse of Student

A former teacher at Lakewood High School was convicted of child molestation Friday for carrying on a three-year sexual relationship with a student, officials said.

Mary Jahn, 53, of Lakewood pleaded “no contest” to a single count of committing a lewd act on a child, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said in a written statement.

The conviction was the result of a negotiated plea agreement, officials said. She’s expected to be sentenced to three years in state prison when she returns to the Long Beach branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Nov. 30. She will also be ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Jahn was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student for three years, starting in 2008 when the girl was 15 years old, prosecutors said. The victim, now an adult, reported the sexual abuse to authorities in 2017.

Long Beach Police Department investigators arrested Jahn in September of 2017. She has remained free on bond pending the trial process, Los Angeles County booking records show.

Prior to reaching a plea deal, Jahn was charged with nine felony counts that could have sent her to prison for more than eight years, if she had been convicted as charged at trial.

33.838127 -118.122863