Firefighters Battle Flames at the Good Nite Inn in Calabasas

Firefighters rushed to pour water on flames at the Good Nite Inn in Calabasas on Friday as the intense Woolsey Fire jumped across the 101 Freeway and continued working its way south toward the ocean.

Nearby bushes first caught fire, and then a palm tree before the flames spread to the two-story motel, an employee told KTLA.

The Woolsey Fire had scorched more than 14,000 acres, destroyed dozens of structures in both Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as of Friday afternoon, authorities said.