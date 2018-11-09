Horses, Dogs and Residents Seek Refuge in Zuma Beach as Woolsey Fire Burns Into Malibu

Smoke-choked Zuma Beach has become a refuge for humans, dogs and horses fleeing the Woolsey fire burning into Malibu.

Pet owners walked their dogs on Zuma Beach, the winds whipping up the sand around them and fire engine sirens blaring nearby.

Others had set up chairs near their cars, settling in for hours, waiting to be able to get home. The water was hardly visible because of the smoke that had settled on it.

“I’ve been through many emergencies and many fires, but this is definitely one that there’s no playbook for,” said Talley Hutcherson.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.