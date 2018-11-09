Mandatory Evacuation in West Hills Marks 1st Within L.A. City Limits for Woolsey Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles authorities on Friday evening ordered the mandatory evacuation for part of West Hills, the first neighborhood within L.A. city limits to be affected by such an order in the growing Woolsey Fire.

The evacuation order was for all homes west of Valley Circle Boulevard with from Roscoe Boulevard at the north end and south to Vanowen Street.

Three Red Cross evacuation center have been opened in the city of L.A.: Taft Charter High at 5461 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills; Palisades Charter High at 15777 Eowdoin St. in Pacific Palisades; and Canoga Park Senior High 6850 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Canoga Park.

An animal evacuation center is across the San Fernando Valley at Hansen Dam Equestrian Center, 11127 Orcas Ave., Lake View Terrace.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced the evacuation order for West Hills about 6:45 p.m. And emergency alert was sent to phones in the area.

We just sent an emergency alert using @NotifyLA to residents of #WestHills under mandatory evacuation for the #Woolseyfire Sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/jtsdU62lEB to register now for text/voice/email alerts or text READY to 888777 pic.twitter.com/q933vp5hSW — LA City EMD (@ReadyLA) November 10, 2018

The Woolsey Fire, which started about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the former Rocketdyne Complex in the Simi Hills area, had spread to 35,000 acres by sunset Friday. At least 100 structures have burned, and the blaze had jumped the 101 Freeway and was spreading south.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for residents of Malibu, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Westlake Village, Agoura and other unincorporated areas of L.A. County.

The Los Angeles County, Ventura County and L.A. city fire departments are working the blaze.

MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS have been issued for @LACity West Hills area west of Valley Circle Blvd with border to the north at Roscoe Blvd and to the south at Vanowen Street. #WoolseyFire https://t.co/SP8YFkPkTH — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) November 10, 2018