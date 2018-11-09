Paradise Resident Films Narrow Escape From Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Heavenly Father, please help us. Please help us to be safe. I am thankful for Jeremy and his willingness to be brave," Brynn Parrott Chatfield said in a video while evacuating her hometown of Paradise, California, on Thursday.

"I feel very vulnerable posting this, but I feel I should," Chatfield wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It's very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary."

The family evacuated Thursday.

Friday, is a special day for the family. "Today is my daughter's birthday and I'm trying to make it a wonderful day for her," Chatfield told CNN on Friday.