Thousands of Residents in Vicinity of Woolsey Fire Without Power

Many residents who live in the area of the Woolsey Fire are reporting being without power.

As of around 11:30 a.m. Friday, about 56,000 people were without power in and around the areas affected by the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Southern California Edison said via Twitter that many outages have been reported due to the “wind and fire conditions.”

In Los Angeles County, nearly 24,000 SCE customers were without power, as well as another 3,238 customers in Ventura County, according to the SCE outage map. In Calabasas, power outages were experienced across the city. Officials said power was not expected to be restored any earlier than 6 p.m. Friday.

SCE officials said a widespread power outage in the Topanga Area was caused by the winds, as were outages in the Malibu area.

For a list of current outages, visit sce.com/outage.

Hi Susan, we currently show multiple outages in the area due to wind and fire conditions. You can view the latest outage updates on our site https://t.co/IeMp3KMnh2 and you can sign up for text updates and get alerts sent when there's an update. Thank you. — SCE (@SCE) November 9, 2018