Thousands of Residents in Vicinity of Woolsey Fire Without Power

Posted 12:18 PM, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:18PM, November 9, 2018

Many residents who live in the area of the Woolsey Fire  are reporting being without power.

Sheriff’s deputies block off Mulholland Drive in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire continues its path towards the coast on Nov. 9, 2018. (Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

As of around 11:30 a.m. Friday, about 56,000 people were without power in and around the areas affected by the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Southern California Edison said via Twitter that many outages have been reported due to the “wind and fire conditions.”

In Los Angeles County, nearly 24,000 SCE customers were without power, as well as another 3,238 customers in Ventura County, according to the SCE outage map.  In Calabasas, power outages were experienced across the city. Officials said power was not expected to be restored any earlier than 6 p.m. Friday.

SCE officials said a widespread power outage in the Topanga Area was caused by the winds, as were outages in the Malibu area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For a list of current outages, visit sce.com/outage. 

 

