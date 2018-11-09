Traffic at a Crawl on PCH as People Flee From Woolsey Fire in Malibu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of cars inched their way down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday as they tried to evacuate ahead of the Woosley fire.

The fire was moving toward the Pacific Ocean, and much of Malibu and surrounding areas were under evacuation order.

Inside a Winnebago, a couple and their 3-year-old son visiting from Germany cut a family trip short. They were planning to leave tomorrow, but officials ordered them to evacuate Friday morning.

A large cloud of smoke darkened the sky behind them as they crept along the road. In another car was Quinn Kuriger, 22, of Calabasas, who found refuge Thursday night at a friend’s Malibu home.

