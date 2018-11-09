× Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds Push Flames of Hill and Woolsey Fires in Ventura County

A red flag warning and wind advisories are in place amid two wildfires burning in the Ventura County area Friday.

The winds were expected to peak around sunrise Friday morning and weaken throughout the day, but still pose a danger to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning along the L.A. and Ventura County line as well as the Camarillo area, according to the National Weather Service.

Ventura County Fire Department officials said Thursday that the Hill Fire, which started in the Santa Rosa Valley, could potentially move all the way to the Pacific Ocean. The blaze began about 2 p.m. Thursday near Hill Canyon and Santa Rosa roads.

The northbound side of the major thoroughfare is closed at State Route 23 and traffic is being diverted to the northbound 23. The southbound 23 is closed at Pleasant Valley Road until further notice.

Winds were also affecting the explosive Woolsey Fire, which jumped the 101 Freeway in the Agoura Hills area early Friday. Wind gusts were estimated at 40 mph as firefighters tried to get control of the blaze.

The blaze prompted a shutdown of the highway, which is closed in both directions at Liberty Canyon Road. Evacuation orders are in place in several cities along the Los Angeles-Ventura County line, including the entire city of Malibu.

The fire began about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Woolsey Canyon, east of Simi Valley.

By Friday morning, the blaze grew to 14,000 acres, but by sundown it had jumped to 35,000 acres.

At least 100 structures had burned, L.A. County fire Chief Daryl Osby said.

Smoke form #hillfire and #WoolseyFire south of our office in Oxnard, CA. Offshore winds to continue through the day. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/q6qtLdtt1T — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2018

#SantaAnaWinds typically peak between 0800-1100 so likely we'll see yet another uptick. The driest air of the event over #SoCal as shown on this #GOES16 water vapor loop (orange=dry). Keep alert for rapid fire spread until winds decrease later today. #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/eWqpVEMbqq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2018

Winds will peak around sunrise this morning and then weaken throughout the day. Wind Advisories and Warnings in effect throughout the day. #HillFire #WoolseyFire #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VTMWBfL4Ah — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2018