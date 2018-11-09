Woman Killed, Driver Sought in Deadly Northridge Hit-And-Run

A driver fled the scene after striking and killing a 59-year-old Lompoc woman as she crossed the street in Northridge late Thursday, police said.

The collision took place about 9:25 p.m. as the woman was walking north across Devonshire Street, just east of Balboa Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a written statement. She was not within a marked crosswalk.

“She was struck by a black sports sedan going eastbound on Devonshire Street,” the statement said. A further description of the car was not available.

The driver failed to stop and fled without trying to help the severely injured woman, officials said.

Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

Her identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

The city of Los Angeles offers a standing $25,000 reward for information leading to identification, capture and conviction of a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Angeles police at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.