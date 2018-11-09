Woolsey and Hill Fires: Full List of Mandatory and Voluntary Evacuation Orders in L.A., Ventura Counties

The entire City of Malibu is under an evacuation order, and tens of thousands of residents in other parts of Los Angeles and Ventura County have also been forced to flee their homes as a pair of raging wildfires threatened numerous communities on Friday.

The Woolsey Fire, which erupted near the L.A. and Ventura County border on Thursday, grew to more than 35,000 acres as of Friday afternoon after jumping the 101 Freeway at multiple points earlier in the day.

The Hill Fire broke out Thursday afternoon in the Hill Canyon area and has scorched some 6,100 acres as of Friday morning.

Both fires remained at 0 percent containment.

In total, more than 75,000 homes and 200,000 residents have been evacuated, Los Angeles city and county fire officials told KTLA.

Mandatory evacuations

Malibu

Areas south of the 101 Freeway from the Ventura line to Malibu Canyon.

Ventura County

Saddlebow between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road in Bell Canyon, north of the 101 Freeway, south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle, east of the 23 Freeway.

Oak Park, entire community

Wood Ranch (See map here)

Long Canyon (See map here)

Long Canyon Road to Valley Gate Road

Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks Blvd. north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23 – south of East Olsen Road, north of Pederson Road

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Road, north of Potrero Road, east to the L.A. / Ventura County line

Point Mugu Naval Base

All areas of Camarillo Springs

All areas of Vallecito Trailer Park

All areas of California State University Channel Islands

Parts of Dos Vientos (see map here)

Parts of South Coast (see map here)

Los Angeles County

Hidden Hills

Monte Nido

Topanga Canyon

All residences off Parkway Calabasas, including The Oaks, Vista Point, Westridge, Calabasas Hills, Calabasas Park Estates and the Estates at the Oaks.

North of Kanan Road, west of Lindero Canyon to the 23 Freeway extending north of Sunset Hills Boulevard along Erbes Road to Olson Road.

North of Sunset Hills Boulevard, South of Olson Road and west of the 23 Freeway.

South of 101 Freeway, north of Mulholland Highway, west of Las Virgenes Road, east of Westlake Boulevard.

The neighborhood West of Valley Circle Boulevard, between Roscoe Boulevard and Vanowen Street, in West Hills.

Updated information on evacuations and road closures can be found on VCEmergency.com and the L.A. County website.

Evacuation Centers

Ventura County:

Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley,

Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo

Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks

Goebel Adult Community Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks

Los Angeles County:

Taft High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills

Palisades High School – 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades