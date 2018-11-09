Woolsey Fire: Malibu Residents Urged to Evacuate ‘Now’ as Part of PCH Remains Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The entire city of Malibu are under evacuation as the Woolsey Fire continues to burn Friday, and residents were urged to leave immediately.

The blaze broke out east of Simi Valley Thursday afternoon, but by Friday afternoon, the blaze grew to 14,000 acres and was heading toward the ocean, pushed by gusty Santa Ana winds. By sunset, it was at 35,000 acres.

The blaze jumped the 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon Rd and Chesebro Road, and the major thoroughfare is closed in both directions from Las Virgenes to Reyes Adobe.

All areas south of the 101 Freeway from the Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Canyon are under mandatory evacuation, Malibu officials said.

The evacuations later included the entire city. Later, the northbound PCH was closed as people were trying to flee.

In addition, mandatory evacuations were already in effect north of the 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe, that includes the areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village.

In addition, mandatory evacuations were already in effect north of the 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe, that includes the areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village.

Voluntary evacuations were issued in Malibu east of Malibu Canyon.

Residents were asked to use Pacific Coast Highway and avoid canyon roads.

Power outages, however, are affecting the Big Rock and Carbon Beach areas of Malibu. Traffic signals are out along PCH from Topanga Canyon Road to John Tyler Drive.

A large animal evacuation center was established at the Zuma Beach parking lot in Malibu, and at Hansen Dam Equestrian Center at 11127 Orcas Ave. in Lake View Terrace.

An evacuation center for Malibu residents has been set up at Palisades High School, located at 15777 Bowdoin St.

An evacuation center for Malibu residents has been set up at Palisades High School, located at 15777 Bowdoin St.

