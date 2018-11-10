Arrests Made in 2 Looting Incidents in Ventura County as Woolsey Fire Burns; 1 Involved Pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two arrests were made in separate looting incidents as the Woolsey Fire continued its path of destruction in Ventura County, officials announced Saturday morning.

The incidents happened on Friday, and one of them involved the pursuit of a vehicle, Ventura County Sgt. Eric Buschow told reporters.

"If you come here with the intent of taking advantage of the situation, we will arrest you and you will go to jail," Buschow said.

Authorities provided no further information about those incidents.

Officials also said at least 50 homes have been damaged in Ventura County.

The Woolsey Fire has burned about 109 square miles as it moved toward L.A. County. It's just one of two blazes burning in Ventura County. The Hill Fire broke out in Thousand Oaks on Thursday and has burned about 4,531 acres.

