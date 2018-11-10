Churchill’s Grandson Slams Trump for Skipping WWI Cemetery Event Due to Weather

Sir Nicholas Soames attends the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Dinner In Honour Of Winston Churchill at Sotheby's on October 29, 2015 in London, England. (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Sir Nicholas Soames, British politician and grandson of Winston Churchill, criticized Donald Trump with a harsh message, calling him “pathetic,” “inadequate,” and “not fit to represent this great country” after the president did not attend a cemetery visit honoring fallen soldiers of World War I.
The president is in France attending events commemorating 100 years since the end of the war. On Saturday, Trump and first lady Melania were slated to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the site of the Battle of Belleau Wood in northern France.
Retired United States Marine Corps general and White House Chief of Staff John F Kelly (2ndR), his wife Karen Hernest (R), US General Joseph Dunford (2ndL) and his wife Ellyn Dunford, visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Belleau, on November 10, 2018 as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I. (Credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)
They did not attend the event because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” the White House said in a statement.
Chief of Staff John Kelly and his wife laid a wreath there instead.
That apparently did not sit well with Soames, who voiced his opinion with strong words.
“They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen,” Soames wrote, including a hashtag saying Trump is “not fit to represent this great country.”
Others expressed their dismay with the president’s decision not to attend the event.
Ben Rhodes, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications under Obama, expressed his opinion that the weather was not an excuse to cancel.
“There is always a rain option. Always,” he wrote.
The Aisne-Marne American Cemetery contains the graves of 2,289 war dead, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission.
The cemetery was dedicated in 1937. The site once again saw battle in 1940 during World War II, which damaged the memorial chapel.
A church stands at Belleau, where 100 years before U.S. soldiers, many of them marines, repelled repeated assaults from a German advance only 60 miles from Paris, on May 25, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. Called the Battle of Belleau Wood, the engagement is central to the lore of the U.S. Marines. (Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A monument to the World War I U.S. 42nd Division, also called the Rainbow Division, stands at the former Red Cross Farm battlefield in the Champagne region on May 26, 2018 near Le Charmel, France. (Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Crosses mark the graves of U.S. soldiers, most of them killed in the Battle of Belleau Wood, at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on May 25, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. (Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The Chateau-Thierry American Monument, which commemorates the engagement by U.S. forces in battles in the region during World War I, stands on May 24, 2018 near Chateau-Thierry, France. (Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)