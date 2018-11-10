Watch Live: Structures in Ventura, L.A. Counties Remain Under Threat as Woolsey Fire Burns for 3rd Day
Democrat Harley Rouda Declares Victory Over Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

Posted 10:55 AM, November 10, 2018
Harley Rouda speaks to supporters with his family during their election day party at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel and Spa on Nov. 6, 2018, in Newport Beach, California. (Credit: Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)

Democrat Harley Rouda has declared victory over Republican U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in a closely fought congressional contest in Southern California.

However, votes continue to be counted in Orange County, California’s 48th District, and the Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race.

In a statement Saturday, the 56-year-old Rouda said his lead has increased over Rohrabacher since the election and he’s confident he defeated the Republican.

Rohrabacher’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The 71-year-old Rohrabacher is seeking a 16th term.

The seat is one of seven in California targeted by Democrats after those districts were carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.