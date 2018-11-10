The Woolsey Fire started east of Simi Valley on Nov. 8 and burned toward Los Angeles County. Below are images of the blaze and firefighters working to contain it.
Dramatic Photos Show Woolsey Fire’s Devastation, Firefighters Working to Contain Blaze
-
Calmer Onshore Winds on Saturday May Help Firefighters Working Woolsey Fire
-
Firefighters Battle Flames at the Good Nite Inn in Calabasas
-
Short Lull in Winds Expected to Aid Firefighters Before Fierce Santa Anas Return Sunday
-
Mandatory Evacuation in West Hills Marks 1st Within L.A. City Limits for Woolsey Fire
-
Woolsey Fire: 75,000 Homes Evacuated Along Ventura-L.A. County Line as Massive Wind-Driven Blaze Rages
-
-
Arrests Made in 2 Looting Incidents in Ventura County as Woolsey Fire Burns; 1 Involved Pursuit
-
Woolsey Fire: 109 Square Miles Charred as Officials Confirm 2 Deaths in Malibu, Looting in Ventura County
-
Woolsey Fire Leaves Homes Destroyed in Calabasas Neighborhood, Residents ‘Stunned’
-
Western Town at Paramount Ranch, Filming Location Since 1927, Burns in Woolsey Fire: NPS
-
Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds Push Flames of Hill and Woolsey Fires in Ventura County
-
-
Woolsey Fire: Malibu Residents Urged to Evacuate ‘Now’ as Part of PCH Remains Closed
-
Woolsey Fire Explodes to 54 Square Miles, Threatens Tens of Thousands of Homes; Two Deaths Reported
-
Woolsey Fire Prompts 101 Fwy Closure in Agoura Hills Area; Traffic Jammed on PCH in Malibu as Residents Flee