How to Help Victims of Woolsey, Hill Fires 

As the Woolsey and Hill Fires continued to wreak havoc in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, thousands remain evacuated. Many don't know if they have a home to return to when they are safe to return to their communities.

Officials and some organizations have urged the public to avoid bringing food, clothing and other items to shelters and instead consider making monetary donations instead.

Here's how to help those affected by the destructive blazes.

Donations

Salvation Army: KTLA has partnered with the Salvation Army for a wildfire relief fund. Find out how do donate at KTLA.com/fire.

American Red Cross: The organization is providing shelter and food for victims of the wildfire throughout different areas affected by the blazes. Those hoping to donate can visit Redcross.org, call 1-800-Red-Cross, or text REDCROSS to 90999.

Google: The search engine is helping people donate through Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Those hoping to donate can do so directly by searching "donate Southern California fires" and their donation will be redirected to the center.

United Way of Los Angeles: The L.A. chapter of the organization is teaming up with the United Way of Ventura County to accept donations though its disaster relief fund.

Entertainment Industry Foundation: The organization is accepting donations for firefighters and other first responders through its Fire Relief Fund.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: L.A. County officials recommended giving monetary donations to this firefighter organization along with a few other local nonprofits.

Help Animals Affected by Fires

The Humane Society of Ventura County: The humane society is accepting animals that are evacuating from the fires are looking for donations. Those looking to help can also buy items through the organization's Amazon Wish List.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation: The foundation is also housing evacuated animals and is accepting donations.

L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is asking for people to adopt pets from local shelters during the fires.

The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is working with local shelters to help clear space for animals evacuated in the fires. They are asking for help in adopting pets and are waiving adoption fees.

Volunteer

American Red Cross: Residents can also volunteer with the Red Cross during disasters.

City of Los Angeles: The city was looking for volunteers to help. Those looking do donate or volunteer can head to go to the City Council District 3 donations center at 19040 Vanowen St., in Reseda, which is open until 2 p.m. Saturday.