Minimize your exposure to the outdoors as air quality continues to be a problem across the Southland. Liberte Chan gives the extended forecast for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Windy Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Warmer Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Saturday Forecast
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm and Muggy Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cooler Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Sunday Forecast
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Slightly Cooler Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warmer Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast