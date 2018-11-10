Residents Fight to Save Homes from Flames in Point Dume

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents armed with hoses and buckets fought to save homes in the Point Dume community of Malibu, where the Woolsey Fire continued burning houses to the ground Saturday.

Jay Thorson was among those who chose not to evacuate as the flames advanced on his neighborhood in the 6600 block of Dume Drive. He teamed up with neighbors to do whatever they could to save as many homes as they could, he said. Some still stood Saturday morning. Several others had been destroyed.

"The winds came in pretty fierce and quickly and just engulfed us," Thorseon said. Burning palm trees showered homes with embers.

"A lot of the outbuildings were so quickly engulfed. I was fighting it with what turned out to be futile garden hoses," he said.

But a neighbor was equipped with a 2.5-inch hose line, which was able to help beat back the fire, Thorson said. Both his house and his trailer survived the night.

"Two other neighbors across the street, who have been here 30 or 40 years, brought buckets over here when it was heavy, I brought buckets over there when it was heavy," he said. "We probably saved three to four houses."

Others were not so lucky. A neighbor's house across the street was badly burned.

One home went up in flames Saturday morning as firefighters looked on, powerless to stop it. There simply wasn't enough water in the houses, or even in the hydrants, to douse the fire, officials told KTLA.