Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2018

-0-0-0-

It’s Veteran’s Day Weekend. Thank our veterans for their service at one of the many events and parades on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look!

Veteran’s Day Weekend

22nd Annual Long Beach Veteran’s Day Parade & Celebration

Atlantic Avenue & South Street

Long Beach

http://www.lbveteransdayparade.com

-0-

Veteran’s Day Weekend

“Habitat for Heroes”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Volunteer * Donate * Support

http://www.habitatla.org

-0-

2)

Veteran’s Day Weekend

Free!

Salute to Veterans:

Food Drive

Job Fair

Health Screenings

Live Music & Entertainment

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

OcFair.com

-0-

NHRA Nationals

Auto Club Raceway

2780 Fairplex Drive

Pomona

http://www.nhra.com

-0-

Circus Vargas

Lakewood Center

500 Lakewood Center Mall

Lakewood

http://www.circusvargas.com

-0-

Saturday Auction

Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin

Julien’s Auctions

Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction

Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online

http://www.juliensauctions.com

-0-

Fund the Getaway

Restoration of the 1969 Corwin Getaway Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

-0-

The Spirit of Monozukuri Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

-0-

African Twilight: The Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

-0-

J.D. Hobby Center

471 West 6th Street

San Pedro

310 514 3702

jdhobbies.yolasite.com

-0-

Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard

The Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

Los Angeles

877 446 9261

pacificbattleship.com

-0-

Pompeii : The Exhibition

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

800 410 8354

http://www.reaganlibrary.gov

-0-

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

-0-

20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific

New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

http://www.aquariumofpacific.org

-0-

Free!

Citadel Outlets 17th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Concert

100 Citadel Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.citadeloutlets.com

-0-

Pann’s Restaurant Community Challenge Fundraiser

Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles

http://www.pannscommunitychallenge.com

-0-

The 2018 Fall Games

Special Olympics Southern California

Fountain Valley Sports Park

16400 Brookhurst Street

Fountain Valley

http://www.sosc.org/fallgames

-0-

American Indian Arts Marketplace

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

323 667 2000

theAutry.org

-0-

Veteran’s Day Weekend

Free!

17th Annual Veterans Appreciation & Heritage Pow Wow

Native American Veterans

South Gate Park

4941 Tweedy Boulevard

South Gate

http://www.crazycrow.com

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-