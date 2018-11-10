SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH, 2018
It’s Veteran’s Day Weekend. Thank our veterans for their service at one of the many events and parades on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look!
Veteran’s Day Weekend
22nd Annual Long Beach Veteran’s Day Parade & Celebration
Atlantic Avenue & South Street
Long Beach
http://www.lbveteransdayparade.com
Veteran’s Day Weekend
“Habitat for Heroes”
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles
Volunteer * Donate * Support
http://www.habitatla.org
2)
Veteran’s Day Weekend
Free!
Salute to Veterans:
Food Drive
Job Fair
Health Screenings
Live Music & Entertainment
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
OcFair.com
NHRA Nationals
Auto Club Raceway
2780 Fairplex Drive
Pomona
http://www.nhra.com
Circus Vargas
Lakewood Center
500 Lakewood Center Mall
Lakewood
http://www.circusvargas.com
Saturday Auction
Property from the Career of “The Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin
Julien’s Auctions
Music Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll Auction
Hard Rock Cafe New York & Online
http://www.juliensauctions.com
Fund the Getaway
Restoration of the 1969 Corwin Getaway Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 964 6331
http://www.petersen.org
The Spirit of Monozukuri Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 964 6331
http://www.petersen.org
African Twilight: The Vanishing Rituals & Ceremonies
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
http://www.bowers.org
J.D. Hobby Center
471 West 6th Street
San Pedro
310 514 3702
jdhobbies.yolasite.com
Lost at Sea: The Explorations of Dr. Robert Ballard
The Battleship Iowa Museum
250 South Harbor Boulevard
Los Angeles
877 446 9261
pacificbattleship.com
Pompeii : The Exhibition
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
800 410 8354
http://www.reaganlibrary.gov
Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals
Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
annenbergphotospace.org
20th Anniversary of Aquarium of the Pacific
New Exhibitions! New Information! New Facility!
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
http://www.aquariumofpacific.org
Free!
Citadel Outlets 17th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Concert
100 Citadel Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.citadeloutlets.com
Pann’s Restaurant Community Challenge Fundraiser
Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles
http://www.pannscommunitychallenge.com
The 2018 Fall Games
Special Olympics Southern California
Fountain Valley Sports Park
16400 Brookhurst Street
Fountain Valley
http://www.sosc.org/fallgames
American Indian Arts Marketplace
Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way
Los Angeles
323 667 2000
theAutry.org
Veteran’s Day Weekend
Free!
17th Annual Veterans Appreciation & Heritage Pow Wow
Native American Veterans
South Gate Park
4941 Tweedy Boulevard
South Gate
http://www.crazycrow.com
