Service Set for Deputy Killed in Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting as Survivors Reflect on the Violence

A memorial service is scheduled Thursday for a Ventura County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Ron Helus, who died while responding to Wednesday mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, authorities announced Saturday.

Helus was shot and killed when he was one of the first deputies on scene of Wednesday's attack, which left 11 other victims dead as well. The shooter killed himself, an autopsy found.

The service will take place at 12 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas in Westlake Village, Ventura County sheriff's Captain Garo Kuredjian said in a written statement.

A brief procession will follow, then a graveside service at the Pierce Brothers Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, he said.

Parking will be limited, and guests are encouraged to carpool.

"Please continue to keep Sergeant Helus' family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Kuredjian said.