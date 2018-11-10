Teen Killed, Man and Woman Wounded in Shooting at Park in West Covina

A teenage boy died and a man and woman were wounded when gunfire broke out at a park in West Covina early Saturday, officials said.

Gunfire at a park in West Covina left a 17-year-old boy dead and a man and woman wounded, West Police Police Department Lt. Travis Tibbetts said in a written statement.

A report of a shooting about 12:50 a.m. first drew police to Shadow Oak Park, 2121 Shadow Oak Drive, he said.

“When the officers arrived, they found a 17 year-old male who had been shot multiple times,” Tibbetts said. “Medical efforts to save the victim’s life were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.”

And man and woman were also shot, he said. They were both taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, including a suspect description, were available Saturday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8688. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.